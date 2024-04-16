Moto GP racer accidentally tries to get on wrong bike in bizarre incident after crash

A Moto3 GP rider had an unfortunate mishap during a race on Monday at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas.

Ivan Ortola and Stefano Nepa collided in Turn 15 and both fell to the ground. Nepa’s bike kept running without anyone on it, and it crashed into the barrier.

However, video showed Ortola going after the renegade bike with Nepa yelling at him as he trailed behind. Ortola appeared to try to get on the wrong bike. Nepa yelled at Ortola to get back onto his own bike.

Ortola was forced to retire from the race, but Nepa was able to finish in 18th. Ortola, from Spain, is fourth in the championship standings behind Joel Kelso. He had two career victories in Moto3.

Nepa is back in 10th place behind Joel Esteban and ahead of Jacob Roulstone. He has yet to secure a victory in 100 races.

David Alonso, who took the pole position after setting a lap-record in practice, won the race. He also shortened the gap in the championship points to just two behind Daniel Holgado.

Holgado narrowly finished ahead of Angel Piqueras by 0.013 seconds.