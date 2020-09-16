Mother of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick dies at 98

Jeannette Belichick, the mother of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, died of natural causes on Monday. She was 98 years old.

The team confirmed news of Belichick’s passing in a post on social media Wednesday afternoon.

“Our deepest condolences to Coach Belichick, Steve, Brian and the Belichick family after the passing of their mom and grandmother, Jeannette,” a tweet read.

Patriots spokesman Stacey James said in a statement obtained by the Associated Press that Belichick died Monday night of natural causes in Annapolis, Md.

Belichick was preceded in death by her husband, Steve, who died in 2005 at age 86. In addition to their son, Bill, she is survived by three grandchildren: College of the Holy Cross women’s lacrosse coach Amanda Belichick and Patriots assistants Stephen Belichick and Brian Belichick.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.