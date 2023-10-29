Expand / Collapse search
Premier League

Mother of Liverpool striker Luis Diaz rescued after being kidnapped by gunmen, search for father continues

Diaz's parents were reportedly kidnapped at a gas station in their hometown

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
The mother of Liverpool striker Luis Diaz was located by law enforcement in Colombia on Saturday night after she and her husband were kidnapped by gunmen in the city of Barrancas earlier that day. 

The search for Diaz’s father is ongoing. 

Luis Diaz during a game

Luis Diaz of Liverpool FC during the UEFA Europa League 2023 Group E match between Liverpool FC and R. Union Saint-Gilloise at Anfield on October 5, 2023, in Liverpool, England. (Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Diaz was absent from Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday, but the squad still felt his presence. After scoring in the 31st minute, forward Diogo Jota held up Diaz’s No. 7 jersey. 

"It was clear we had to give the game an extra sense, and it was fighting for Lucho," manager Jürgen Klopp said after the game. "Then the boys pulled out the shirt, and I was not 100% prepared for that, to be honest. It was really touching, but wonderful as well."

Diogo Jota holds up Diaz's jersey

Diogo Jota of Liverpool holds the shirt of teammate Luis Diaz after scoring their first goal to make the score 1-0 during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest at Anfield on October 29, 2023, in Liverpool, England.  (Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Police director William Salamanca informed the 26-year-old footballer that his mother, Cilenis Marulanda, had been found safe and unharmed, but that they would continue the search for his father, Luis Manuel Díaz.

"We will spare no effort in this situation that has moved all of us Colombians," Salamanca said.

The pair were reportedly kidnapped while at a gas station in Diaz’s hometown, near the country's border with Venezuela.

Luis Diaz runs

Luis Diaz of Liverpool in action during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on October 21, 2023, in Liverpool, Enland.  (Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

Police in Colombia are offering a reward of almost $49,000 for information that will lead to the whereabouts of Luiz’s father. 

Officials have expressed concern that this was an extortion kidnapping and that the kidnappers may attempt to take Luiz’s father to Venezuela. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


 

