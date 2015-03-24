Montoya would like chance to win Brickyard for Roger Penske

Juan Pablo Montoya would like to run the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway if Team Penske puts a ride together for a brief return to NASCAR.

Montoya won the Indianapolis 500 in 2000, and challenged for Brickyard victories in NASCAR in 2009 and 2010. He had the 2009 race until a late speeding penalty on pit road.

Montoya said Tuesday he's been close to winning the Brickyard so many times, he'd like to close the chapter with a victory there. He'd also like to give new team owner Roger Penske a NASCAR win at Indy.

Penske has 15 victories in the Indy 500 as a car owner. He brought Montoya back to Indy cars this season when Chip Ganassi did not renew the Colombian's contract in NASCAR.