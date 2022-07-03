Money in the Bank 2022: Liv Morgan big winner at WWE pay-per-view

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Liv Morgan entered WWE’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view event on Saturday night without any guarantees she would leave Las Vegas with a title shot, let alone the strap around her waist.

But everything changed for her.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Morgan’s match with Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Becky Lynch, Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi opened up the event. To win the match, the person had to climb the ladder and obtain the brief case with the contract for an immediate 1-on-1 for a women’s title on their respective brands (RAW and SmackDown).

It appeared at first Lynch had the upper hand in getting another shot at thew title. She was climbing up one ladder while Morgan was climbing up an adjacent ladder in a race for the briefcase. Lynch kicked the ladder Morgan was on toward the ropes but Morgan was able to keep her balance by putting one of her feet on the ropes.

WWE'S BIANCA BELAIR PLEADS WITH FANS TO STOP FOLLOWING HER FROM VENUE AFTER INCIDENT: 'I WAS LEGIT SCARED'

Morgan would kick Lynch off the ladder and get the briefcase.

All she would have to do at that point was to wait for the right opportunity – which came a few matches later.

Ronda Rousey fought Natalya for the SmackDown women’s championship. Rousey would defend her title successfully by applying the ankle lock on Natalya for the win.

However, Rousey wouldn’t leave Las Vegas a champion.

Morgan rushed down to the ring and cashed in her contract immediately. She managed to roll out of the ankle lock from Rousey and pin the former UFC star for the victory.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Morgan would leave as the champion, the first women's title of her career.