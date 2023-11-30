MMA star, OnlyFans model says Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce relationship is '100 percent fake'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are arguably the hottest couple in the world.

Or are they?

Rumors swirled in September that the two were dating, and it's now all but official with the two seen kissing after a recent Eras Tour show in South America.

Swift has been to four Kansas City Chiefs games this season, sharing luxury box suites with Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, and Kelce's mother, Donna.

The pop star even changed the lyrics to her hit song "Karma" to say "karma is the guy on the Chiefs."

Mixed martial artist and OnlyFans model Paige VanZant says it's all just a "publicity" stunt.

"I think that the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce ‘love story,’ I believe it’s 100 percent fake," she said on her podcast with her husband, Austin Vanderford. "Come for me, Swifties.’ I have UFC fans coming for me. I think I can handle the Swifties."

"It is publicity. It is — one, it’s huge for the NFL because, yes, the NFL is big. Taylor Swift is huge, and now she’s getting an entirely different demographic to come watch the NFL," VanZant added.

"Think of the wives that are buying Travis Kelce jerseys now. It’s a huge publicity play on both fronts. It’s good for Taylor Swift, it’s good for the NFL, it’s good for Travis Kelce. There is so much strategic stuff that’s happening."

Neither Swift nor Kelce has officially confirmed they are a couple, but they have had a handful of dates in New York City during which they were holding hands.

Kelce's Chiefs are 8-3 after winning the Super Bowl over the Philadelphia Eagles in February. Swift's tour is on a hiatus until she restarts it in Tokyo in February.

After spending six years in MMA, the 29-year-old VanZant launched her OnlyFans account in 2020. VanZant, who referred to herself as the "queen of OnlyFans," now charges fans $9.99 per month to view her photos.

"OnlyFans has definitely been my largest source of income. … I think I made more money in 24 hours on OnlyFans than I had in my entire fighting career combined," she said earlier this month.

