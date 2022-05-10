Expand / Collapse search
UFC
MMA fighter Joel Bauman picks up win at Fury FC 61, blames February loss on herpes, NFT launch

Bauman picked up his first win since last year

By Ryan Gaydos
Oversharing is definitely a thing and MMA light heavyweight fighter Joel Bauman may have learned the hard way after making a strange revelation following his win at Fury FC 61 on Sunday.

Bauman defeated Reese Forest via technical knockout in the second round of their fight. It was his first mixed martial arts win for any promotion since June 2021.

Joel Bauman, formerly of the Minnesota Golden Gophers, practicing with teammate Scott Schiller.

He had lost to Josh Fremd in February at Fight Alliance Championship 12 via submission. When talking about the loss in his post-fight interview on Sunday, he blamed the defeat on working on his non-fungible tokens and herpes.

"Last fight I was tired, I was exhausted. I’m about to launch this NFT that’s going to change the fight game. And I put in 30 all-nighters before that fight, I had herpes before that fight, two outbreaks in the span of a week. I’m here, I’m healthy, let’s go, whatever. It doesn’t matter," he said.

Bauman’s loss to Fremd was just the second of his MMA career. He had fought Edmilson Freitas to a no contest at Fury FC 54.

Before the no contest to Freitas, Bauman won twice in 2021.

Joel Bauman blamed a February loss to Josh Fremd on working on his non-fungible tokens and herpes.

He defeated Julien Leblanc via decision at LFA 104 in April 2021 and followed that up with a win over Brandon Johnson in June 2021 at Gamebred Fighting Championship 1 via technical knockout.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business.