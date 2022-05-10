MMA fighter Joel Bauman picks up win at Fury FC 61, blames February loss on herpes, NFT launch

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oversharing is definitely a thing and MMA light heavyweight fighter Joel Bauman may have learned the hard way after making a strange revelation following his win at Fury FC 61 on Sunday.

Bauman defeated Reese Forest via technical knockout in the second round of their fight. It was his first mixed martial arts win for any promotion since June 2021.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He had lost to Josh Fremd in February at Fight Alliance Championship 12 via submission. When talking about the loss in his post-fight interview on Sunday, he blamed the defeat on working on his non-fungible tokens and herpes.

"Last fight I was tired, I was exhausted. I’m about to launch this NFT that’s going to change the fight game. And I put in 30 all-nighters before that fight, I had herpes before that fight, two outbreaks in the span of a week. I’m here, I’m healthy, let’s go, whatever. It doesn’t matter," he said.

MICHAEL CHANDLER DELIVERS BRUTAL KNOCKOUT TO TONY FERGUSON WITH FRONT KICK

Bauman’s loss to Fremd was just the second of his MMA career. He had fought Edmilson Freitas to a no contest at Fury FC 54.

Before the no contest to Freitas, Bauman won twice in 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He defeated Julien Leblanc via decision at LFA 104 in April 2021 and followed that up with a win over Brandon Johnson in June 2021 at Gamebred Fighting Championship 1 via technical knockout.