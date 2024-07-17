MLS phenom Cavan Sullivan, 14, becomes youngest player ever to debut in North American pro sports

Cavan Sullivan, at just 14 years old, didn’t just make MLS history when he subbed in for the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday night against the New England Revolution.

He made North American professional sports history.

At 14 years, 293 days old, Sullivan became the youngest player to ever debut in all major North American professional sports leagues, as he took the field to play for the senior Union squad on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

This incredible accomplishment, as the announcer said during the Apple TV broadcast, wasn’t just to sell tickets. Sullivan has long been a massive soccer prospect, as he signed the largest homegrown contract in MLS history on May 9.

In that deal, Sullivan will transfer to the English Premier League – one of the world’s best leagues – to Manchester City after he turns 18.

For the MLS, Sullivan broke Freddy Adu’s record by just a few days, as he debuted for D.C. United against the San Jose Earthquakes on April 3, 2004, at 14 years, 306 days old.

LIONEL MESSI OUT INDEFINITELY AFTER SUFFERING LIGAMENT INJURY IN COPA AMÉRICA FINAL

Adu does, however, remain the youngest player to ever step on the field for the United States men’s national team at 16 years, 234 days old. There are some who believe that Sullivan has the chance to break that record as well.

The Union demolished the Revolution on Wednesday night, and though a Sullivan was on the goal sheet at the end of it, Cavan wasn’t the first name.

His older brother, Quinn, also stars for the Union, and he scored in the 84th minute. The younger Sullivan didn’t have many chances to notch that first goal or assist in the match, though he did strike a shot at goal near the end of the second half.

Sullivan has spoken on the record in the past, mentioning his focus on his individual journey at his signing.

"I think it would be cool to obviously have my first record, but it doesn't really matter to me if I beat it or not," he said, via ESPN. "I mean, everyone's on their own journey. It's not really where you start, it's about where you finish."

Sullivan added that signing with the Union was always where he wanted to start, because it’s his hometown team, and playing with your older brother is also an easy sell.

"I've always been inspired and to play in front of this culture, and these fans are special," he said at his signing.

The Manchester City addition to his contract sealed the deal for Sullivan, and now he begins that journey to what many expect to be a fantastic soccer career.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At such a young age, the expectations are high. But this milestone is one that rewrites history.

Sullivan will hope to chase more of it in the years to come.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.