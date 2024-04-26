MLB's oldest living player celebrates 100th birthday

Art Schallock, the oldest living former MLB player, celebrated his 100th birthday on April 25, 2024.

Schallock, a left-handed player, pitched 58 games with the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles over his MLB career back in the 1950s, according to MLB.com. He spent five years with the league.

"Those were some great times," Schallock said of his years with the league, per MLB.com.

"Hard to believe I’m hitting 100, but looking back on my life, I’m grateful for the experiences I’ve had."

In 1942, Schallock enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during World War II, according to The Associated Press.

After he left the service, he went to junior college and pitched for a couple of years. Schallock then played semi-pro in San Francisco before signing with the Brooklyn Dodgers. He trained with their Triple-A Montreal Royals affiliate, according to MLB.com.

He played for Dodgers affiliates until 1951, when he was called up by the New York Yankees. He was 19 years old when he joined the major leagues, taking Mickey Mantle's roster spot, though Mantle came back to the team in 1952, until 1968, when he retired.

"That was quite a thrill, quite a thrill playing with those guys," Schallock shared in a video call, per The Associated Press.

"I roomed with Yogi Berra when I got up there, and he knew all the hitters. We went over all the hitters on each team. Besides that, I had to run down to the lobby and get his funny books. Every morning. Yogi knew all the hitters, how to pitch to them, whether it's low, high or whatever, he knew how to pitch to them. And I had to learn from him," he told the outlet.

While he was on the Yankees from 1951 to 1954, he appeared in 28 games, with eight starts. In 1955, he went to the Orioles.

During his time in the MLB, he won three World Series, all with the Yankees, from 1951 to 1953. He pitched in Game 4 of the 1953 World Series.

"Here’s a game that I loved, I really enjoyed it and loved the game of baseball, and they pay you for it. What more can you ask for?" Schallock said, per The Associated Press. "I wish I was playing today and getting the salaries that they get, but that’s the way it goes."

Schallock became the oldest living player after George Elder died in July 2022 at 101 years old.

"Art loves to reminisce about his time with the Yankees and the other teams," said Wendy Cornejo, executive director of the senior living community where Schallock lives per MLB.com. "He lights up when he’s talking about baseball. We hope to make his birthday a fitting celebration of his long life and exciting accomplishments."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.