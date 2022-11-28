Expand / Collapse search
MLB rumors: Astros reportedly agree to deal with 2020 AL MVP Jose Abreu

The Astros are looking to reload for another championship run in 2023

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Houston Astros reportedly made one of the first big splashes in MLB free agency.

The Astros and slugger Jose Abreu agreed to a three-year contract, according to multiple reports. The first baseman spent his first nine years in the majors with the Chicago White Sox and won the MVP award in the pandemic-impacted 2020 season.

White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sept. 22, 2022, in Chicago.

White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sept. 22, 2022, in Chicago. (Kamil Krzaczynski-USA Today Sports)

USA Today first reported the Astros and Abreu were finalizing a deal and the length of the contract while The Athletic reported an agreement was struck between the two sides.

The Astros won the 2022 World Series in six games over the Philadelphia Phillies earlier this month. The team was propelled by the slugging prowess of Yordan Alvarez, who was a finalist for AL MVP this year, and Kyle Tucker, who hit 30 home runs this season.

White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu smiles during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies in Chicago on Sept. 14, 2022.

White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu smiles during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies in Chicago on Sept. 14, 2022. (Kamil Krzaczynski-USA Today Sports)

Adding Abreu to the lineup would make Houston that much more dangerous.

Chicago fell short of expectations this season but Abreu was a big part of the offense and was in contention for a batting title for most of the season.

Jose Abreu looks on from the White Sox dugout during the Minnesota Twins game at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Oct. 5, 2022.

Jose Abreu looks on from the White Sox dugout during the Minnesota Twins game at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Oct. 5, 2022. (Kamil Krzaczynski-USA Today Sports)

Abreu hit .304 with a .824 OPS in 157 games. He hit 15 home runs with 75 RBI but has been proven to be more than capable to hit dingers when he needs to. He’s surpassed 30 or more home runs five times, including the 30 he hit in 2021.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

