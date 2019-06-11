Mistrial declared on remaining counts against ex-Pro Bowler Kellen Winslow Jr.

A judge declared a mistrial on an additional eight charges for convicted former first-round NFL draft pick Kellen Winslow Jr., after a California jury was unable to break a deadlock.

The San Diego County Superior Court jury on Monday found the son of a Hall of Famer guilty of an attack last year on a 58-year-old homeless woman in his picturesque beach community of Encinitas, north of San Diego.

The jury also found the 35-year-old former tight end guilty of indecent exposure and lewd conduct involving two other women, but jurors found him not guilty of one count of a lewd act.

Winslow currently faces up to nine years in prison. Conviction on all charges could have meant a life sentence.

Prosecutors did not immediately say whether they would retry the charges that resulted in a mistrial.

The judge earlier denied a defense motion to dismiss the undecided charges involving the alleged rapes of a 54-year-old hitchhiker and an unconscious teen.

The jury told the court Monday it was deadlocked on the other charges but the judge had ordered them to resume deliberations on Tuesday.

All five women testified during the nine-day trial. Winslow, who played for Cleveland, Tampa Bay, New England and the New York Jets, did not take the stand.

Defense attorneys pointed out inconsistencies in the accusers’ testimonies and argued the women invented the allegations to prey on the wealth of Winslow, who reportedly earned over $40 million during his 10 seasons with the NFL.

The five women testified that they didn’t know Winslow was famous when they met him.

Prosecutors said the son of Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow felt empowered by his fame to abuse the most vulnerable.

Prosecutor Dan Owens told the jury of eight men and four women that Winslow is a “wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.