Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Basketball
Published

Missouri's Lauren Hansen scores game-winning layup to upset No. 1 South Carolina

Hansen helped Missouri to one of biggest wins in program history

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Missouri guard Lauren Hansen was given the ball in one of the biggest games of her collegiate career against No. 1 South Carolina in overtime on Thursday night.

Hansen got a screen from her teammate and took her defender off the dribble to the hoop. She found space and was able to throw the ball off the glass with 0.1 seconds remaining in the game to give the Tigers the lead and the victory in one of the biggest upsets in the program’s history.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Missouri picked up a huge SEC win.

Missouri picked up a huge SEC win. (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

"This is a huge win for us and I couldn’t be more proud," Missouri coach Robin Pingleton said. "The grit they showed and the belief. Their ability to play through tough possessions and different players stepped up at different times."

Missouri won, 69-68, in a game in which it was missing leading scorer Aijha Blackwell. Missouri handed South Carolina its first loss of the 2021-22 season.

NO. 3 LOUISVILLE SHAKES OFF LENGTHY BREAK, ROUTS BC 79-49

Hansen and Hayley Frank scored 21 points each. LaDazhia Williams added 12, and Mama Dembele had 11.

Lauren Hansen and the Tigers stunned South Carolina at home. Hansen had 21 points.

Lauren Hansen and the Tigers stunned South Carolina at home. Hansen had 21 points. (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

"Wins like this don't just happen, but it's body of work over time," Pingleton said. "Even though there were some players not here, we want to acknowledge them."

Missouri’s win snapped South Carolina’s 43-game winning streak against unranked opponents. Those ranked No. 1 in the AP polls have lost seven consecutive overtime games.

It was one of the biggest wins in Mizzou history.

It was one of the biggest wins in Mizzou history. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, one of the best players in women’s college basketball, scored 17 points.  Kamilla Cardoso scored 14 points and Zia Cooke had 10 for South Carolina.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com