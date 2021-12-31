Missouri's Lauren Hansen scores game-winning layup to upset No. 1 South Carolina

Missouri guard Lauren Hansen was given the ball in one of the biggest games of her collegiate career against No. 1 South Carolina in overtime on Thursday night.

Hansen got a screen from her teammate and took her defender off the dribble to the hoop. She found space and was able to throw the ball off the glass with 0.1 seconds remaining in the game to give the Tigers the lead and the victory in one of the biggest upsets in the program’s history.

"This is a huge win for us and I couldn’t be more proud," Missouri coach Robin Pingleton said. "The grit they showed and the belief. Their ability to play through tough possessions and different players stepped up at different times."

Missouri won, 69-68, in a game in which it was missing leading scorer Aijha Blackwell. Missouri handed South Carolina its first loss of the 2021-22 season.

Hansen and Hayley Frank scored 21 points each. LaDazhia Williams added 12, and Mama Dembele had 11.

"Wins like this don't just happen, but it's body of work over time," Pingleton said. "Even though there were some players not here, we want to acknowledge them."

Missouri’s win snapped South Carolina’s 43-game winning streak against unranked opponents. Those ranked No. 1 in the AP polls have lost seven consecutive overtime games.

South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, one of the best players in women’s college basketball, scored 17 points. Kamilla Cardoso scored 14 points and Zia Cooke had 10 for South Carolina.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.