Mississippi State Bulldogs
Mississippi State pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje goes viral for ambidextrous talent

Cijntje struck out seven hitters in his first start for Mississippi State

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
A Mississippi State pitcher is going viral, and it is not just because of his impressive performance in his first collegiate start. 

Jurrangelo Cijntje, a freshman out of Pembroke Pines, Florida, started for the Bulldogs in Wednesday’s game against the University of Louisiana Monroe, when he struck out seven batters in four scoreless innings. 

Jurrangelo Cijntje, #21 of Netherlands, tagged out Omar Riesgo, #26 of Cuba, during the WBSC U-15 World Cup Group B match between the Netherlands and Cuba at Estadio Rico Cedeno on Aug. 10, 2018 in Chitre, Panama. 

Jurrangelo Cijntje, #21 of Netherlands, tagged out Omar Riesgo, #26 of Cuba, during the WBSC U-15 World Cup Group B match between the Netherlands and Cuba at Estadio Rico Cedeno on Aug. 10, 2018 in Chitre, Panama.  (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

The impressive part? He did so pitching with both arms. 

The 19-year-old switch-pitcher allowed just one hit, one walk and struck out six batters as right-hander. 

In the third inning, he displayed his ambidextrous abilities and struck out a left-handed hitter with a 92 mph fastball. 

Cijntje, who is now 2-0 this season after appearing in last week’s win over VMI, also threw a 97 mph pitch from the right. 

MSU walked away with a 14-3 win over Louisiana-Monroe.

Cijntje was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in last year’s MLB Draft Combine but opted to pursue a career in college first – a decision that is surely paying off.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.