Mississippi State pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje goes viral for ambidextrous talent

A Mississippi State pitcher is going viral, and it is not just because of his impressive performance in his first collegiate start.

Jurrangelo Cijntje, a freshman out of Pembroke Pines, Florida, started for the Bulldogs in Wednesday’s game against the University of Louisiana Monroe , when he struck out seven batters in four scoreless innings.

The impressive part? He did so pitching with both arms.

The 19-year-old switch-pitcher allowed just one hit, one walk and struck out six batters as right-hander.

In the third inning, he displayed his ambidextrous abilities and struck out a left-handed hitter with a 92 mph fastball.

Cijntje, who is now 2-0 this season after appearing in last week’s win over VMI, also threw a 97 mph pitch from the right.

MSU walked away with a 14-3 win over Louisiana-Monroe.

