Minor league baseball owner refuses to meet with controversial Muslim group linked to Hamas

The owner of two minor league baseball teams has refused to meet with a controversial, self-described Muslim civil rights group -- accusing the organization of supporting terrorists.

E. Miles Prentice, who owns the Single-A Connecticut Tigers and is the co-owner of the Double-A Midland Rockhounds, refused to meet with the Connecticut chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

Prentice, who is also chairman of the Center for Security Policy, said in a Thursday statement he is not racist and called out CAIR's ties to Hamas, which have been previously documented and scrutinized by federal officials.

“My colleagues and I at the Center for Security Policy are more than willing to debate the content of our research and advocacy on behalf of freedom and the practice of peace through strength with Americans of differing views, but who are also committed to freedom and our Constitution,” Prentice said in a statement. “We see no utility, however, to meeting with, or otherwise legitimating, those who seek to silence us or are associated with terrorist organizations like Hamas.”

Tark Aouadi, the executive director of CAIR’s Connecticut chapter, called Prentice’s statement racist. He said he and other Muslim groups had wanted to meet with Prentice to ensure hate plays no role in how people are treated at the ballpark. It was not immediately clear if the group had received any complaints alleging inappropriate conduct or instead wanted to discuss hypothetical concerns.

“It is unfortunate, but expected, that instead of sitting down to talk about legitimate local concerns of safety, inclusion and otherwise participate in the free exchange of ideas, that the Tiger's team owner has opted to smear the messenger,” Aouadi said.

The Tigers, an affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, and the Rockhounds, a Texas-based team and the affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, both declined to comment.

Prentice had previously sought to buy several Major League Baseball teams and was nearing a deal to buy the Kansas City Royals in 1999. The league reportedly determined at the time Prentice didn't have a large enough net worth to withstand losses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.