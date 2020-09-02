Minnesota Vikings: What to know about the team's 2020 season

The Minnesota Vikings surprised the NFL world with a shocking overtime upset of the New Orleans Saints in the wild card round of the playoffs. It was that brief moment of success that carries them into the 2020 season as one of the favorites to win the NFC North division.

The Vikings team will look a bit different than the previous years. The team traded Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills, let go of Everson Griffen and traded for Yannick Ngakoue from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team also lost offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, who took over as the Cleveland Browns head coach.

Nonetheless, the team still brings back Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph and can still pack a punch on the offense. The team was eighth in points scored and 16th in yards gained.

On defense, the Vikings were fifth in points allowed and 14th in yards allowed. With Ngakoue on the defensive line, the team might be able to get to the quarterback more this season.

Minnesota finished 10-6 last season and snuck into the playoffs despite losing its final two games of the season. The Vikings were bounced out of the playoffs by the San Francisco 49ers.

Here’s what else you need to know about the Vikings this season.

NEW ADDITION HIGHLIGHT: YANNICK NGAKOUE

The Vikings got a late upgrade on its defensive line with the trade of Yannick Ngakoue from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ngakoue will fill the hole left by Everson Griffen, who signed elsewhere in the offseason.

Ngakoue made it clear all offseason long that he wanted out of the Jaguars organization. He felt that the organization’s front office didn’t show him enough respect since he joined the team in 2016.

He has recorded 37.5 sacks and 14 forced fumbles in four seasons. He was a part of the Jaguars’ 2017 team that made the AFC Championship game only to lose to the New England Patriots. Jacksonville has since decimated that championship-appearance roster and Ngakoue became the latest casualty.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Offense: Kirk Cousins (QB), Dalvin Cook (RB), Adam Thielen (WR), Bisi Johnson (WR), Justin Jefferson (WR), Kyle Rudolph (TE), Riley Reiff (OT), Pat Elflein (OG), Garrett Bradbury (C), Dakota Dozier (OG), Brian O'Neill (OT)

Defense: Danielle Hunter (DE) Jaleel Johnson (DT), Shamar Stephen (DT), Yannick Ngakoue (DE), Erik Wilson (LB), Eric Kendricks (LB), Anthony Barr (LB), Mike Hughes (CB), Harrison Smith (S), Anthony Harris (S), Holton Hill (CB)

Special Teams: Dan Bailey (K), Britton Colquitt (P)

2020 VIKINGS SCHEDULE (all times Eastern)

Week 1: Packers (9/13; 1 pm)

Week 2: @ Colts (9/20; 1 pm)

Week 3: Titans (9/27; 1 pm)

Week 4: @ Texans (10/4; 1 pm)

Week 5: @ Seahawks (10/11; 8:20 pm

Week 6: Falcons (10/18; 1 pm)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: @ Packers (11/1; 1 pm)

Week 9: Lions (11/8; 1 pm)

Week 10: @ Bears (11/16; 8:15 pm)

Week 11: Cowboys (11/22; 4:25 pm)

Week 12: Panthers (11/29: 1 pm)

Week 13: Jaguars (12/6; 1 pm)

Week 14: @ Buccaneers (12/13; 1 pm)

Week 15: Bears (12/20; 1 pm)

Week 16: @ Saints (12/25; 4:30 pm)

Week 17: @ Lions (1/3; 1 pm)

ODDS

To win the Super Bowl: +2500

Odds courtesy of Vegas Insider.