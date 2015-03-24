Miller: 'I kind of lost my cool' in spat that led to trade from Nuggets to Wizards

Andre Miller says he lost his cool when he and Denver Nuggets coach Brian Shaw got into a shouting match.

Miller spoke Friday after his first practice with the Washington Wizards.

Miller was traded on Thursday from Denver to Washington. He hasn't played since his confrontation with Shaw late during a game on New Year's Day.

Says Miller: "It was just an instance where I kind of lost my cool and was a little bit unprofessional and stepped out of character. And I apologized to my teammates for what happened. That's not me. That's not what I'm about."

Miller said he was tired after his first practice, but hopes to play when the Wizards host the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.