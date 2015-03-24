Expand / Collapse search
Miller: 'I kind of lost my cool' in spat that led to trade from Nuggets to Wizards

By | Associated Press
In this Nov. 11, 2013, photo, Denver Nuggets' Andre Miller brings the ball up during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. The Washington Wizards, pushing for their first playoff berth since 2008, acquired Miller from the Nuggets on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2014, in a three-way trade that also involves the Philadelphia 76ers. The Wizards gave up two seldom-used players--forward Jan Vesely and point guard Eric Maynor. Vesely goes to the Nuggets, while Maynor gets shipped to the 76ers. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

WASHINGTON – Andre Miller says he lost his cool when he and Denver Nuggets coach Brian Shaw got into a shouting match.

Miller spoke Friday after his first practice with the Washington Wizards.

Miller was traded on Thursday from Denver to Washington. He hasn't played since his confrontation with Shaw late during a game on New Year's Day.

Says Miller: "It was just an instance where I kind of lost my cool and was a little bit unprofessional and stepped out of character. And I apologized to my teammates for what happened. That's not me. That's not what I'm about."

Miller said he was tired after his first practice, but hopes to play when the Wizards host the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.