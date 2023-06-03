Expand / Collapse search
Mike Babcock to make NHL return, Columbus Blue Jackets to him as next head coach: report

Babcock last coached in the NHL in 2019

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
The Columbus Blue Jackets appear to have found their next head coach. 

The Blue Jackets are set to make Mike Babcock the franchise's new coach when his contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs officially ends later this month, according to a report from Sportnet. 

Babcock won the 2008 Stanley Cup with the Detroit Red Wings, but has not coached in the NHL since he was dismissed from the Maple Leafs in 2019.

Mike Babcock walks towards the locker room

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock returns to the locker room before playing the Los Angeles Kings at the Scotiabank Arena on November 5, 2019, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Babcock signed an eight-year deal with Toronto prior to his departure. In 2021, Babcock was named the head coach of the University of Saskatchewan Huskies. 

After one season at the helm, he stepped down and announced his intention to retire.

Other NHL teams reportedly had interest in Babcock, including the New York Rangers.

Aside from the Maple Leafs and the Red Wings, the veteran coach also had a stint with the Anaheim Ducks. He has 17 years of NHL coaching experience.

Mike Babcock looks on during a game

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock looks on against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at the Scotiabank Arena on October 7, 2019, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Over the 17 years, Babcock has compiled a 700-418-19-164 career record. He also coached Canada men's national ice hockey team to two gold medals in the Olympics.

However, everyone was not always found of Babcock — including ex-Red Wings player Johan Franzen. He once said his Babcock was "the worst person I’ve ever met." 

Mike Babcock speaks to the media

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock speaks to the media after defeating the Boston Bruins in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scotiabank Arena on April 15, 2019, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Babcock also drew criticism for telling two-time NHL All-Star Mitch Marner to rank his Leafs teams by their individual work efforts.

Marner was also instructed to reveal the list to the rest of the team.

After a disappointing 2022-23 season, the Blue Jackets and coach Brad Larsen parted way in April. 

Columbus finished this season in last place in the Eastern Conference with 59 points. The club has the third-overall selection in this year's draft.

