Capitals hire Maple Leafs assistant Spencer Carbery as head coach

The Washington Capitals officially named Spencer Carbery as the franchise's next head coach. Carbery most recently served as an assistant coach for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

This year, he helped the Maple Leafs win their first postseason series since 2004. He agreed to terms of a four-year contract with the Capitals, according to ESPN.

Sportsnet was first to report Carbery's hiring.

The hiring will allow Carbery to return to the Capitals after he served as head coach of the team’s American Hockey League affiliate from 2018-2021.

"It’s a tremendous honor and privilege to be named the head coach of the Washington Capitals," Carbery said in a statement.

"I would like to thank the Capitals organization for affording me the opportunity to lead this team. I look forward to working with this group of talented players and building upon the winning culture in place."

Last month, the Capitals parted ways with coach Peter Laviolette after the team missed the playoffs for the first time in nine seasons this spring.

Laviolette had been at the helm for three seasons. He has reportedly drawn interest from multiple teams since his departure from Washington.

The Capitals have one of the oldest rosters in the NHL, and general manager Brian MacLellan will likely be tasked with adding some younger pieces to the team for next season. No matter who is on the roster going forward, the 41-year-old Carbery will attempt to connect with the players as he establishes a foundation in Washington.

"We are extremely pleased to name Spencer as our new head coach," MacLellan said in a statement.

"Spencer is one of the best young coaches in the game who’s had success at every level at which he has coached. We feel his leadership, communication skills, ability to develop players and familiarity with our organization will be a tremendous asset as he makes this next step in his coaching career."

Carbery will also be responsible overseeing team captain Alex Ovechkin's pursuit of Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record for goals scored.

Assistant coach Scott Allen, goaltending coach Scott Murray, assistant coach and video coach Brett Leonhardt and video coordinator Emily Engel-Natzke are all expected to stay with the Capitals next season, the team previously announced.