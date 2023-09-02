Michigan State wide receiver makes brilliant one-handed TD catch in season opener

The college football season is officially underway, and there is already a candidate for "catch of the year."

Michigan State opened its season Friday night against Central Michigan with the Spartans moving to 1-0 on the season in a 31-7 win over the Chippewas.

In the fourth quarter with Michigan State up 17-7, Spartans quarterback Noah Kim floated a pass into the endzone from the Central Michigan 10-yard line.

Wide receiver Tyrell Henry leaped into the air to make the grab, coming down with a brilliant one-handed touchdown catch, the first of his collegiate career.

Henry, a sophomore, finished the night with two catches for 25 yards as Michigan State pulled away in the fourth quarter.

"It’s a SportsCenter highlight," Central Michigan coach Jim McElwain said of the catch, according to Michigan Live.

Henry did not have a catch in his freshman season, but he did average over 18 yards on kickoff returns.

"My whole goal coming to college was to be the playmaker," Henry said. "Even when I was younger, I’ve always been the player that’s going to be explosive. That’s what I bring, the elusiveness, the quickness, stuff like that."

Michigan State is coming off a disappointing season in 2022, going 5-7 in Mel Tucker’s third season as head coach.

"We started slow, but we kept chopping," Tucker said after beating Central Michigan, via 247 Sports. "We were able to execute in all three phases and get the win. It’s a good start for us, we’re 1-0. The 24-hour rule, we’re gonna get back to work, get on Richmond. We expect to have a better football team next week."