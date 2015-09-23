Michigan State looking to replace another defensive starter

With the season-ending injury to cornerback Vayante Copeland, Michigan State is down two players from the expected group of opening-day starters.

He joins linebacker Ed Davis, who went down in training camp, on the sideline, but MSU coach Mark Dantonio put a positive spin on the situations this week in his press conference to preview his team's game against Central Michigan.

"We lost Ed early on in the process, a good player," Dantonio said. "I think our linebackers have picked up the slack there. Losing Vayante, another guy that was just beginning to play as a redshirt freshman, hadn't played good on the field. Another good player, but we've got other players that are fully capable."

Senior Arjen Colquhoun is listed as the new starter at cornerback in Copeland's spot with juniors Darian Hicks and Jermaine Edmondson and freshmen David Dowell and Josh Butler also on the depth chart.

"We've got some young players that we've got to take a look at to see what we do, but in terms of playing them or not playing them, some freshmen, but we've got good players in the program and we've got guys that played a lot of football back for us," Dantonio said. "So my feeling is that we've got depth on this football team and that won't be an excuse not to play well."