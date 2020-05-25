Michigan president says student athletes won't be allowed on campus unless entire student body can return

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Jim Harbaugh may have to wait until next season for his revenge tour against Ohio State.

Just last week, the SEC and the Big 12 announced that schools slowly would be bringing athletes in all sports back to campus for voluntary activities starting June 8 at the discretion of each university.

MICHIGAN’S JIM HARBAUGH ON BUCKEYES RIVALRY: ‘WE’VE GOT TO BEAT OHIO STATE’

The Big 10 also reportedly has left that decision up to the schools as well -- and the University of Michigan president, Dr. Mark Schlissel, said student athletes won’t be allowed back until the entire university is back on campus.

“If there is no on-campus instruction, then there won’t be intercollegiate athletics, at least for Michigan,” Schlissel told the Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

While adding that he’s not optimistic that fall sports will happen for any university, Schlissel said Michigan will make a decision in the “coming weeks” that likely will affect the entire year.

“Any decision we make for this coming fall is likely going to be the case for the whole academic year,” he said. “What’s going to be different in January?”