Michigan coach Juwan Howard appears to throw punch at Wisconsin assistant, brawl breaks out between players

Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard appeared to throw a punch at a Wisconsin assistant after arguing with head coach Greg Gard following a Badgers’ 77-63 victory on Sunday afternoon.

Howard seemed to be upset with Gard after he called a timeout with 15 seconds left while holding a 15-point lead. Howard pointed a finger at Gard before other coaches and players tried deescalating the situation. That’s when Howard appeared to take a swing at Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft.

Players from both teams immediately got involved in the post game brawl.

After the game, Howard reportedly didn't apologize for anything that happened during the postgame handshake. Instead, he admitted that he was upset about the timeout called with 15 seconds left. Howard also said that Gard touched him during the postgame line, and he felt the need to defend himself.

Social media users reacted to the postgame fight between the two teams.

Johnny Davis scored 25 points for No. 15 Wisconsin (21-5, 12-4), which is battling No. 5 Purdue and No. 12 Illinois for the Big Ten title.

Wisconsin outscored Michigan 44-25 over the last 18 1/2 minutes. Steven Crowl’s 3-pointer with 16:06 remaining put the Badgers ahead for good and highlighted a 14-1 spurt.

Davis took over from there.

The national player of the year candidate went on a personal 9-0 run and blocked a shot in a span of 2 minutes, 12 seconds to give the Badgers a 56-41 lead. That stretch included a drive into the lane in which Davis scored with his left hand and drew contact to set up a three-point play.

Michigan (14-11, 8-7) scored five straight points to get the margin down to 10, but Davis answered with a jumper and teammate Brad Davison followed with a 3-pointer.

Hunter Dickinson scored 21 points for Michigan, which shot just 4 of 25 from 3-point range. Eli Brook had 14, and DeVante’ Jones added 11.

Crowl scored 11 points for Wisconsin. Davison, Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl added 10 each.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.