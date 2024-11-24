Michigan alum Tom Brady helped convince No. 1 recruit to sway from LSU to Wolverines: report

The University of Michigan was reportedly willing to offer $10.5 million in NIL money to get the top recruit in the Class of 2025, but there was one more chapter in the playbook they may have opened up.

Quarterback Bryce Underwood flipped his commitment from LSU to Michigan last week, which will keep him close to home – he's a quarterback for nearby Belleville High School.

But as the school attempted to lure Underwood away from Baton Rogue, they went deep into the bag of tricks, and reportedly got Tom Brady to FaceTime him – before becoming the NFL's GOAT, he quarterbacked Michigan in the late 1990s.

Brady and Underwood then formed a relationship that grew over multiple conversations, according to CBS Sports. Brady apparently told the high school senior he would be a resource to Underwood.

Michigan’s pursuit of Underwood ramped up in the last couple of months, according to ESPN, and the decommitment of Carter Smith, a four-star recruit, created buzz that Underwood could be flipping.

Underwood was in Ann Arbor on Saturday tailgating and taking in the crowd against Northwestern. Turned out, he was in the streets with none other than Connor Stalions, the accused ringleader of the sign-stealing scheme that swarmed the Wolverines last year during their national championship season.

Stalions, however, is actually one of Underwood's assistant coaches at Belleville, so it certainly was not a random coincidence.

The quarterback is listed as ESPN's top high school prospect in the country.

It’s unknown what Underwood’s NIL situation with the Wolverines is specifically, but it’s safe to say it played a factor in him staying put in his home state.

As did Tom Brady.

Underwood can officially sign with Michigan Dec. 4, when he would become the first No. 1 overall recruit since Rashan Gary signed with the Wolverines in 2016.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

