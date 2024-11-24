Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan alum Tom Brady helped convince No. 1 recruit to sway from LSU to Wolverines: report

Underwood announced is re-commitment earlier this week

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 24 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The University of Michigan was reportedly willing to offer $10.5 million in NIL money to get the top recruit in the Class of 2025, but there was one more chapter in the playbook they may have opened up.

Quarterback Bryce Underwood flipped his commitment from LSU to Michigan last week, which will keep him close to home – he's a quarterback for nearby Belleville High School.

But as the school attempted to lure Underwood away from Baton Rogue, they went deep into the bag of tricks, and reportedly got Tom Brady to FaceTime him – before becoming the NFL's GOAT, he quarterbacked Michigan in the late 1990s.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tom Brady vs Wisconsin

Michigan QB Tom Brady in action vs Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin. (John Biever/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Brady and Underwood then formed a relationship that grew over multiple conversations, according to CBS Sports. Brady apparently told the high school senior he would be a resource to Underwood.

Michigan’s pursuit of Underwood ramped up in the last couple of months, according to ESPN, and the decommitment of Carter Smith, a four-star recruit, created buzz that Underwood could be flipping. 

Underwood was in Ann Arbor on Saturday tailgating and taking in the crowd against Northwestern. Turned out, he was in the streets with none other than Connor Stalions, the accused ringleader of the sign-stealing scheme that swarmed the Wolverines last year during their national championship season.

Bryce Underwood selfie

Newly committed QB recruit from Belleville, Bryce Underwood,what takes selfies with fans on the sidelines prior to the Wolverines game on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. (Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

FORMER ALL-PRO CHAD 'OCHOCINCO' JOHNSON SAYS HE USED TO SOAK ANKLES IN TEAMMATES' URINE TO STAY HEALTHY

Stalions, however, is actually one of Underwood's assistant coaches at Belleville, so it certainly was not a random coincidence.

The quarterback is listed as ESPN's top high school prospect in the country. 

It’s unknown what Underwood’s NIL situation with the Wolverines is specifically, but it’s safe to say it played a factor in him staying put in his home state. 

As did Tom Brady.

Bryce Underwood throws ball

Belleville quarterback Bryce Underwood makes a pass against Saline during th district final playoff game at Belleville High School in Belleville on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (IMAGN)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Underwood can officially sign with Michigan Dec. 4, when he would become the first No. 1 overall recruit since Rashan Gary signed with the Wolverines in 2016. 

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.