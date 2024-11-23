Michigan's new No. 1 recruit photographed with subject of sign-stealing scandal before Wolverines' game

Bryce Underwood made his first trip to the Big House since flipping his commitment, and he was in Ann Arbor with a familiar face.

Michigan's new five-star recruit flipped his commitment from LSU to Michigan earlier this week, much to the delight of Wolverines fans amid a disappointing follow-up to last year's national championship.

As Underwood made his way through the tailgate scene, he posed for photos with Connor Stalions.

Stalions was the accused ringleader of an alleged sign-stealing scandal within the Michigan program last year.

Underwood plays for nearby Belleville High School, where Stalions is now a coach. Stalions began the season as Mumford High School's head coach but joined Belleville for the playoffs.

The quarterback is listed as ESPN's top high school prospect in the country.

According to On3, Michigan was willing to offer Underwood $10.5 million in NIL money over four years, an unprecedented sum for a player who hasn’t played a college snap. The report added earlier this month that LSU was hopeful Underwood would remain loyal to it after committing to the Tigers in January.

Michigan’s pursuit of Underwood ramped up in the last couple months, according to ESPN, and the decommitment of Carter Smith, a four-star recruit, created buzz that Underwood could be flipping.

Stalions remains at the center of an investigation into an alleged off-campus sign-stealing operation, which resulted in Michigan suspending him in October 2023 before he resigned from his position. An NCAA investigation also led to a three-game suspension for former head coach Jim Harbaugh during the team’s national championship run last season.

In August, Michigan received a draft of the NCAA’s notice of allegations, which found evidence Stalions was wearing Central Michigan gear with a sideline pass during a Chippewas football game in 2023 against Michigan State, the Wolverines' in-state rival, which was on the schedule.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

