Michelle Wie brings revamped game to Women's Australian Open after worst year of her career

Michelle Wie is eager to put "the worst year" of her golfing career behind her when she tees off at this week's LPGA Tour-opening Women's Australian Open.

Wie, playing for the first time in Australia, says Tuesday she has done her best to revamp her game after missing the cut in 10 of the 23 LPGA tournaments she played last year as her ranking dropped into the 60s. She calls her 2012 season "rough."

Wie, who turned pro shortly before turning 16 and was awarded exemptions to several PGA events prior to joining the LPGA Tour, said her poor season made her realize she had to work harder to become a better player.