Michael Vick criticizes Cam Newton's flamboyant outfits: 'This isn't a fashion show'

Former NFL star Michael Vick took a shot at Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on Monday over the star’s outfit choices, which have drawn a lot of attention on social media.

Vick appeared on FOX Sports’ “Speak for Yourself” and said Newton’s fashion choices affected his ability to lead the Panthers.

CAROLINA PANTHERS' CAM NEWTON BECOMES THE BUTT OF SOCIAL MEDIA JOKES WITH PREGAME OUTFIT

“You got everybody watching, Cam. Including your teammates," Vick said. This is not a fashion show. This is football. Throw the suit on. The hats was cool; got away with that. But I mean, I respect Cam for what he does as a football player. I respect him because he loves fashion. But it’s a different demeanor, different approach you have to take as far as your appearance and everything, man. Everything plays a factor.”

Newton’s fashion choices have consistently raised eyebrows on social media.

In his last game before he suffered an injury, Newton wore a wild scarf and became the butt of social media users’ jokes.

HOUSTON TEXANS' DESHAUN WATSON INVITES TEEN TO GAME AFTER HEROICS DURING TROPICAL STORM IMELDA

While Newton’s play may have diminished since his 2015 MVP season, he hasn’t been 100 percent healthy. He led the Panthers to an 11-5 season in 2017 but the team failed to make the playoffs in 2018.

However, in just 14 games in 2018, Newton still managed to throw for 3,395 yards and 24 touchdowns – beating out 2017’s totals.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Newton missed Week 3 and will miss Week 4 due to a foot injury.