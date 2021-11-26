Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants
Michael Strahan wonders why Giants waited to retire jersey: 'I would have expected it a little bit sooner'

Strahan was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Michael Strahan was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014 after winning a Super Bowl with the New York Giants and putting together seven Pro Bowl seasons and capturing the all-time sacks record.

On Sunday, the Giants will finally retire his No. 92, leaving Strahan wondering why he wasn’t honored sooner.

Defensive end Michael Strahan of the New York Giants celebrates a sack of quarterback Craig Krenzel of the Chicago Bears on Nov. 7, 2004, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

"All of the things that I did with the Giants, I would have expected it a little bit sooner, but it’s still an honor," he told the Associated Press on Wednesday. "Things come in the time in which they’re meant to come and not at the time in which you want them to come, sometimes. That’s the way I’m looking at it. I don’t want it to look as if I’m ungrateful or I’m not honored by it, because I truly am. I probably would’ve expected it to come a little bit sooner than it did."

The MetLife Stadium ceremony will take place in the middle of the Giants taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s expecting Eagles fans to be in attendance.

"So, if they boo, it’s an honor for me that they’re booing. I’ll take it as that. I always loved playing the Philadelphia Eagles. They were always good for a few sacks a game," he said.

Michael Strahan (92) of the New York Giants tosses Trent Green (10) of the Kansas City Chiefs to the ground on Aug. 13, 2004, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (M. David Leeds/Getty Images)

In his post-retirement, Strahan has become one of the hardest-working men in media. He has a spot as a pregame analyst for FOX and is an anchor for "Good Morning America" on ABC, not to mention the Emmys he won when he was doing "Live! With Kelly and Michael" while hosting "The $100,000 Pyramid" game show and having plans to fly on a Jeff Bezos spaceship.

Above all else, though, he admitted he still watches the Giants.

This Jan. 19, 2020, file photo shows Michael Strahan before the NFL NFC Championship football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers in Santa Clara, California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

"Do I watch every game as if I am still playing and the biggest fan of the Giants? Absolutely," he said. "Do I get frustrated like every other fan out there? Absolutely. Do I look at it and think that I could get off my couch sometimes and go play and help the team? Absolutely."

The Giants will hope to pick up a victory after a blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which led to the firing of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com