Michael Kay goes on epic Yankees rant, invokes Abraham Lincoln

The Astros swept the Yankees in the ALCS

By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The New York Yankees once again bowed out of the postseason without reaching the World Series under manager Aaron Boone, causing many to call for a regime change in New York. 

Boone signed a three-year extension in the offseason, but the reports about what the organization used for inspiration during the American League Championship Series will do nothing to cool off those calling for his dismissal. 

Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees leaves the game against the Houston Astros after being pulled by manager Aaron Boone #17 during the sixth inning in game three of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 22, 2022 in New York City. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Prior to being swept by the Houston Astros in the ALCS, Yankees' mental skills coach Chad Bohling sent around highlights of the 2004 Boston Red Sox, who became the first team to come back from a 3-0 postseason deficit to win, doing so against the Yankees. 

Michael Kay, who is the YES Network play-by-play man for Yankees’ broadcasts, was not impressed. 

"The Yankees have a mental skills coach," Kay said Monday on his radio show. "He put together a video of the 2004 Red Sox coming back from 0-3 down. How in baseball god’s name can you be so tone-deaf as an organization as if to do that? 

"I mean talk about bad optics. Are you out of your mind? I talked to three players from the ‘04 team — they were outraged by the fact that their failure was being used as motivation for the 2022 team. How could you do that? It would be like somebody from [Abraham] Lincoln’s family, and you’re trying to teach them about shootings in theaters, and you use their dad as an example of how to avoid it."

Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees reacts against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning in game two of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on Oct. 20, 2022 in Houston, Texas.  (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The clips didn’t work as Houston came back from an early three-run deficit to sweep New York. 

"We got beat by a better team right now and that's the reality of it," Boone said after the game, according to ESPN. "They're clearly setting the mark in this league that we're aspiring to get to."

It’s the fourth time the Astros have sent the Yankees home from the postseason in New York’s last seven playoff appearances. 

Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Houston Astros during the third inning in game two of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on Oct. 20, 2022 in Houston, Texas.  (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Nothing the Yankees did against Houston worked — striking out 50 times in four games against Astros' pitching – including attempting to draw inspiration from their hated rivals. 

"If George Steinbrenner was alive today, somebody would be fired to do something that," Kay said. "That’s tone-deaf."

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.