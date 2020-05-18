Michael Jordan 'had really one job,' ex-NBA player argues in debate of greatest player of all time

The Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James debate was revisited over the last month during the airing of the documentary series “The Last Dance” — and one of James’ former teammates threw his support behind “The King.”

Channing Frye, who played two seasons with James while they were on the Cleveland Cavaliers, levied one of the hottest takes in the debate during an interview with the Talkin’ Blazers podcast on Friday: Jordan was just a good scorer.

“He only had really one job,” Frye said. “And that was to just score. And he did that at an amazing, amazing rate. But I don’t feel like his way of winning then would translate to what it is now. Guys wouldn’t want to play with him.

“I think you have to adjust and adapt and to say, ‘Jordan would average 50.’ No, he wouldn’t. No, he wouldn’t. Everyone would double-team him.”

Frye said he wasn’t a Jordan fan growing up as he rooted for the Phoenix Suns.

“I have LeBron above Michael all-time,” Frye said. “And people are going to get upset at me, ‘Oh, he’s not a winner.’ But I think if you look at his body of work, other than the championships, which we cannot use in this argument, because if we used championships, then… Bill Russell should be above them. So we can’t use that argument, so we have to use everything else. I think the game was 1,000 percent different than what it is today.”

He also argued that his teammates didn’t get enough credit.

Jordan was a 10-time scoring champion when he was with the Bulls and James only led the league in scoring once. It’s certainly not a knock on a player to be able to score a basket and essentially impossible to determine how a player like Jordan would fare in today’s competition.