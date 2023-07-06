Michael Block says Rory McIlroy comments were 'totally misconstrued'

Michael Block won over the hearts of golf fans everywhere with his unsuspecting performance at the PGA Championship in May, but his status as a fan favorite took a hit when not long after, he made a less-than-humble remark comparing his game to that of 23-time PGA Tour winner Rory McIlroy.

However, the California club pro now says that his comments were "totally misconstrued."

Block finished tied for 15th after an impressive final round of golf at the Oak Hill Country Club while partnered up with McIlroy, earning himself an automatic invitation to next year’s tournament.

MICHAEL BLOCK OFFERED $50,000 FOR CLUB USED ON HOLE-IN-ONE

His popularity soared and during a podcast interview the following week, Block said, "What I would shoot from where Rory hits, it would be stupid. I think I’d be one of the best players in the world. Hands down."

The comment did not sit well with some of his new supporters, but in an interview with Golf Monthly this week, Block said the comments were misinterpreted.

"It was totally misconstrued, misconceived, the whole thing. I really feel like if you're a real golfer, you kind of understood what I had meant," he told the outlet.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"That was an incomprehensible thing where yeah, if I gained 60 yards, if I had a gap wedge into every green rather than a four iron into every green, would I be better? I'd be a whole hell of a lot better.

"Would I be better than Roy McIlroy? Absolutely not. Rory is an absolute stud and at no point, in any shape or form, was I ever trying to say anything about Rory or the tour professionals."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Block’s finish in May was the best for a club pro at the PGA Championship since Lonnie Nielsen finished in a tie for 11th in 1986 at Inverness Club. He also earned close to $290,000 in prize money — his largest tournament payday.