Mic’d video shows Eagles star A.J. Brown's hilarious reaction to hydrogen peroxide after Band-Aid request

A.J. Brown thrived last season in his first year with the Philadelphia Eagles, and he is in the midst of another impressive season.

The Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl last season and have the best record in the NFL through nine games. On Sunday, Philly hosted the division rival Dallas Cowboys.

At some point during the game, Brown requested a Band-Aid for his foot.

"Can I get a Band-Aid for my foot?" Brown said in a social media video posted to the Eagles' verified account.

Brown had a hilarious reaction when a member of the Eagles' training staff apparently began applying antiseptic spray because there was some blood.

"Just put the Band-Aid on and come on," Brown said. "You gonna make it burn."

Fellow wide receiver DeVonta Smith was sitting next to Brown on the team bench and offered his teammate some advice.

"That's to stop the bleeding, man," Smith said.

Brown eventually tried to get some clarity on what the trainer was putting on his foot.

"What is that, peroxide? What is this?" Brown asked.

NFL films captured the hilarious exchange as Brown was mic’d up during a Week 9 game.

Brown has caught 67 passes for 1,005 yards and six touchdowns through nine games this season. His receiving yards are second only to Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill.

