Micah Parsons' milestone moment with Cowboys was nearly upended over pregame energy powder

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons’ milestone moment was nearly upended by a pregame illness before the team took on the Carolina Panthers.

Parsons had 2.5 sacks in the 33-10 win. He became the first Cowboys player in franchise history to have at least 10 sacks in each of his first three seasons, the team said. However, a scoop of energy powder nearly put him on the bench.

"Pregame, everybody was like, 'Let's take a shot of this C4' and it was something I had never done before," he said, via the team’s website. "As soon as I put it in, I was like, 'Man, this stuff is strong.’"

"I got some water to help put it down. By the fifth play, it felt like my heart was about to jump out my chest. I felt like was I about to explode. Eventually, I just started throwing up. It was all coming out. I'm never doing that again. I'm sticking to my routine."

Parsons was able to overcome the uneasiness and had six tackles and three QB hits in the game.

Dallas sacked Panthers quarterback Bryce Young seven times in all. He fumbled once and threw one interception. Parsons was asked whether he would do the scoop of powder again if it guaranteed him three sacks on Thursday against the Washington Commanders.

"I might do half a scoop," he said. "I don't know if my life is worth three sacks."

Dallas moved to 7-3 on the season. The Cowboys are second in yards allowed and fifth in points allowed.