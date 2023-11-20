Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons' milestone moment with Cowboys was nearly upended over pregame energy powder

Parsons had 6 tackles in the win

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons’ milestone moment was nearly upended by a pregame illness before the team took on the Carolina Panthers.

Parsons had 2.5 sacks in the 33-10 win. He became the first Cowboys player in franchise history to have at least 10 sacks in each of his first three seasons, the team said. However, a scoop of energy powder nearly put him on the bench.

Micah Parsons tackles Bryce Young

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is sacked by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, #11, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)

"Pregame, everybody was like, 'Let's take a shot of this C4' and it was something I had never done before," he said, via the team’s website. "As soon as I put it in, I was like, 'Man, this stuff is strong.’"

"I got some water to help put it down. By the fifth play, it felt like my heart was about to jump out my chest. I felt like was I about to explode. Eventually, I just started throwing up. It was all coming out. I'm never doing that again. I'm sticking to my routine."

Micah Parsons vs Panthers

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates after sacking Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Parsons was able to overcome the uneasiness and had six tackles and three QB hits in the game.

Dallas sacked Panthers quarterback Bryce Young seven times in all. He fumbled once and threw one interception. Parsons was asked whether he would do the scoop of powder again if it guaranteed him three sacks on Thursday against the Washington Commanders.

"I might do half a scoop," he said. "I don't know if my life is worth three sacks."

Micah Parsons chases down Bryce Young

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, #9, gets a pass off wile being pursued by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, #11, during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 19, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dallas moved to 7-3 on the season. The Cowboys are second in yards allowed and fifth in points allowed.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.