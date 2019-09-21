Miami Marlins' Austin Dean shows off dead aim in delivering perfect throw at fans' beer can pyramid

Miami Marlins left fielder Austin Dean proved he’s a chip off the old block.

During Friday night’s game against the Washington Nationals, Dean showed off his arm - and aim - when he threw a ball at a fan's beer can pyramid. Amazingly he left standing the pyramid and only knocked off the top can with a perfect toss from the outfield.

The Sporting News reported that Dean’s feat was enough to secure legendary status among drunk fans watching a 53-100 baseball team.

The new outlet calculated Dean’s toss traveled more than 20 feet but what was most impressive was how casual he made it look.

At least Marlins fans had something to cheer on the night. The team lost to the Nats 6-4.