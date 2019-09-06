Miami Marlins pitcher makes historic debut as he faces off against brother

For a brief moment, Pittsburgh became the city of brotherly love.

Pirates third baseman Colin Moran got the opportunity to go head-to-head with his older brother Brian during a game against the Miami Marlins on Thursday night.

This time it was the big brother, Brian, who got the better of Colin. Brian struck him out and became the first player in major league history to make his debut while facing his brother on the mound.

“It's incredible,” Brian Moran told reporters after the game. “I think the last three days have been some of the most exciting, moving days that I've experienced. I don't think you could dream up a cooler situation. I'm so excited I got to share it with my family. I got to get out on a big-league mound.”

Brian came into the game in the fourth inning and ended up picking up the win in the Marlins’ 10-7 victory over the Pirates.

His matchup with Colin wasn’t an easy one. Brian fell behind in the count 3-1 before throwing two sliders with the last one hitting 71 mph.

Colin Moran, 26, talked about the experience after the game.

“He's been my inspiration my whole life,” he said. “He's never given up. That's kind of been the theme of his career. I would've given up, probably. A lesser man would have given up with the road he's had to go through.”

It was Brian Moran’s first major league game of his career. He had been a journeyman in the minor leagues for 10 years before getting the call up to the big leagues. The 30-year-old was selected in the seventh round of the 2009 MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners.

Since then, he’s bounced around each minor league level, the independent leagues and played internationally. He joined the Marlins’ organization in 2019 and had pitched for Triple-A New Orleans all season before being called up.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.