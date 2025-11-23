Miami football staffer avoids disaster after Hurricanes player barrels over her

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Miami Hurricanes staffer was inches from disaster after she was accidentally plowed into by a player during Saturday’s game against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The incident occurred in the second quarter of Miami’s 34-17 win over Virginia Tech. Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck found wide receiver Malachi Toney in the middle of the field. Toney took the ball and ran it across midfield into Hokies territory.

The end of the play is where the disaster nearly occurred. Toney was pushed out of bounds and his momentum carried into a woman who was on the sideline. She was standing next to punter Dylan Joyce when Toney stumbled at full speed and hit her.

The woman fell backward and nearly hit her head on a railing behind her. The woman bounced back up, and players and other Miami staffers checked on her to make sure she was OK.

College football fans reacted on social media.

The Hurricanes improved to 9-2 on the season and 5-2 against ACC opponents, helping their case to make the College Football Playoff.

Beck was 27-of-32 with 320 passing yards and four touchdown passes. Toney led the Hurricanes with 12 catches for 146 yards and a 20-yard touchdown catch from Beck in the fourth quarter.

Miami entered the game ranked No. 11 in the latest College Football Playoff reveal. The team is fifth in the ACC standings and have a huge matchup against Pittsburgh on the road to close the season.