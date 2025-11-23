Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Miami Hurricanes

Miami football staffer avoids disaster after Hurricanes player barrels over her

Miami won the game 34-17 over Virginia Tech

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 24 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Miami Hurricanes staffer was inches from disaster after she was accidentally plowed into by a player during Saturday’s game against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The incident occurred in the second quarter of Miami’s 34-17 win over Virginia Tech. Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck found wide receiver Malachi Toney in the middle of the field. Toney took the ball and ran it across midfield into Hokies territory.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Malachi Toney catches a pass

Virginia Tech defensive lineman Ben Bell tackles Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Blacksburg, Virginia. (AP Photo/Robert Simmons)

The end of the play is where the disaster nearly occurred. Toney was pushed out of bounds and his momentum carried into a woman who was on the sideline. She was standing next to punter Dylan Joyce when Toney stumbled at full speed and hit her. 

The woman fell backward and nearly hit her head on a railing behind her. The woman bounced back up, and players and other Miami staffers checked on her to make sure she was OK.

College football fans reacted on social media.

Carson Beck runs the ball

Miami quarterback Carson Beck runs the ball against Virginia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Blacksburg. (AP Photo/Robert Simmons)

OREGON'S DAN LANNING MAKES DUCKS' CASE FOR COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF AFTER BIG WIN OVER USC

The Hurricanes improved to 9-2 on the season and 5-2 against ACC opponents, helping their case to make the College Football Playoff.

Beck was 27-of-32 with 320 passing yards and four touchdown passes. Toney led the Hurricanes with 12 catches for 146 yards and a 20-yard touchdown catch from Beck in the fourth quarter.

Mario Cristobal makes a "U" with his hands

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal gestures toward the fans after defeating Virginia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Blacksburg. (AP Photo/Robert Simmons)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Miami entered the game ranked No. 11 in the latest College Football Playoff reveal. The team is fifth in the ACC standings and have a huge matchup against Pittsburgh on the road to close the season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue