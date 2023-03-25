Miami coach Jim Larranaga breakouts impressive dance moves after Hurricanes upset Houston

The Miami Hurricanes pulled off an historic victory Friday night by taking down the No. 1 seeded Houston Cougars.

Miami head coach Jim Larranaga celebrated the big win by breaking out a few impressive dances moves in the locker room, much to the delight of his players.

The top-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide suffered a 71-64 loss to San Diego State earlier on Friday. Houston's loss marked the first time in the history of the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament that every No. 1 seeded team failed to advance to the Elite Eight.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

This is the first time in three years Houston didn’t make it to the Elite Eight.

Next up, Miami is set to play the Texas Longhorns in the Elite Eight at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Texas defeated the No. 3 seeded Xavier 83-71 on Friday.

SAN DIEGO STATE STORMS BACK FROM 9-POINT DEFICIT TO UPSET ALABAMA, HEAD TO ELITE 8

Several Twitter users took notice of the 73-year-old coach's epic dance moves.

"Coach L is the best. The love, respect, and mutual admiration between Coach and the young men on the team is so beautiful and infectious," one person wrote.

Another called for a few encore performances from Larranaga. "I want to see him dance 3 more times!!! That cat can move!"

Larranaga's job coaching the team from the baseline was also impressive.

The Cougars simply couldn’t stop a multifaceted Miami offense that Larranaga had drawn up. Miami was led by Nijel Pack's 3-point shooting. He had season highs of seven 3-pointers on 10 attempts and 26 points.

Isaiah Wong’s mid-range game helped get the 'Canes out to a fast start, and he finished with 20 points.

CREIGHTON ENDS PRINCETON'S CINDERELLA RUN IN SWEET 16

Jordan Miller hurt the Cougars with his penetration and had 13 points, and Norchad Omier was his usual rugged self under the basket while recording his 16th double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Miami turned the ball over just once in the first 20 minutes, converted Miami’s six turnovers into 15 points and shot 6 of 14 from a distance against the second-best 3-point defense in the country.

ESPN host Mark Parker also appreciated how Larranaga's team performed in a big moment.

"Another incredible run and a return visit to the Elite 8 for the Miami Hurricanes and Jim Larranaga. First time in the history of the NCAA Tourney that not a single #1 seed makes it to the Elite 8," Parker said.

"I'd say that the Miami Hurricanes had a pretty good day at the office. The women's basketball team, a 9-seed, advances to their first Elite 8, and the men follow suit by knocking off a 1-seed in Houston."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Miami and UConn are the only schools that still have their men's and women's remaining in the both tournaments.