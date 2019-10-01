Mexican soccer star Giovani dos Santos suffers nasty leg wound after getting tackled
Mexican soccer star Giovani dos Santos suffered a gruesome gash in his right leg during a match in Liga MX on Sunday.
Dos Santos, who currently plays for Club America, had a chunk of his knee taken out and suffered a right quadriceps injury after he was tackled by Chivas Guadalajara’s Antonio Briseno.
Briseno tried to win the 50-50 ball and went in for a studs-up challenge. He ended up clipping dos Santos, which ended with the forward writhing in pain.
WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO
The former Tottenham and Barcelona star had blood gushing from his leg and was carted off the pitch in tears.
Dos Santos later tweeted a picture from a hospital bed with two thumbs up. He thanked fans for the well wishes and vowed to come back “soon and stronger.”
Club America ended up winning the match 4-1.
The club said dos Santos is expected to miss about six weeks.