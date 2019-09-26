Major League Soccer lifts ban on anti-fascist Iron Front flag at games after protests

Major League Soccer on Tuesday reportedly reversed a ban on fans waving the anti-fascist Iron Front flag at games through the rest of the season and the playoffs.

The decision came after some Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders fans protested being barred from games with walkouts and silent demonstrations, The Washington Post reported.

PORTLAND TIMBERS FANS PLAN PROTEST AFTER MLS BANS SUPPORTERS FOR WAVING IRON FRONT FLAG

MLS cited their ban on political statements at games, maintaining the flag falls under that category because it's used by Antifa.

A fan waving a Trump flag was also removed from a game early in the season.

“As part of this decision to update the Fan Code of Conduct for 2020, MLS has suspended the prohibition on the Iron Front imagery at matches for the balance of the 2019 season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs while the working group conducts its analysis," MLS' statement says in part.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The symbol was once used by the German paramilitary organization Iron Front that opposed the Nazis before World War II.