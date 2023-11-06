Expand / Collapse search
New York Mets

Mets to hire Carlos Mendoza as next manager: reports

Mendoza has been with the Yankees organization for several years

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The New York Mets on Monday hired Carlos Mendoza as their next manager, replacing Buck Showalter, according to multiple reports.

Mendoza played 13 seasons in the majors before he entered the coaching ranks. He has been in the New York Yankees system since 2009, when he was on the Staten Island Yankees’ coaching staff.

Carlos Mendoza vs Cardinals

New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza, #64, during game one of a doubleheader between the New York Yankees and the St. Louis Cardinals on July 1, 2023 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. (Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He managed the Gulf Coast League Yankees in 2011 and then the Charleston RiverDogs in 2012 before he became the organization’s roving defensive instructor. In 2017, he was named the Yankees’ infield coach, and seven years later, became the bench coach under Aaron Boone.

Mendoza will replace Showalter, who parted ways with the Mets at the 2023 season’s end. Showalter managed the Mets for two seasons, leading them to a 101-61 record in 2022 and bringing a lot of expectations with him in 2023.

Carlos Mendoza vs Padres

Carlos Mendoza, #64 of the New York Yankees, pulls the starting pitcher in the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium on May 26, 2023 in Bronx borough of New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images)

JOEY VOTTO'S FUTURE MURKY AFTER REDS DECLINE HIS 2024 OPTION

New York signed Justin Verlander to pair with Max Scherzer in the rotation, but the Mets could not get things in gear. The team finished 75-87 with neither star pitcher on the team at the end of the season.

The Mets will face a few tough decisions in the offseason when it comes to how their roster will look.

Craig Counsell was reportedly in the mix for the Mets job given that former Milwaukee Brewers executive David Stearns was hired as the Mets’ president of baseball operations. It is unclear where Counsell will manage in 2023.

Carlos Mendoza fills in for Aaron Boone

Carlos Mendoza, #64 of the New York Yankees, fills in as manager for a game between the New York Yankees and the San Diego Padres as New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is suspended for the game at Yankee Stadium on May 26, 2023 in Bronx borough of New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Earlier Monday, the Cleveland Guardians hired Stephen Vogt as their next manager.

