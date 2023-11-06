Mets to hire Carlos Mendoza as next manager: reports

The New York Mets on Monday hired Carlos Mendoza as their next manager, replacing Buck Showalter, according to multiple reports.

Mendoza played 13 seasons in the majors before he entered the coaching ranks. He has been in the New York Yankees system since 2009, when he was on the Staten Island Yankees’ coaching staff.

He managed the Gulf Coast League Yankees in 2011 and then the Charleston RiverDogs in 2012 before he became the organization’s roving defensive instructor. In 2017, he was named the Yankees’ infield coach, and seven years later, became the bench coach under Aaron Boone.

Mendoza will replace Showalter, who parted ways with the Mets at the 2023 season’s end. Showalter managed the Mets for two seasons, leading them to a 101-61 record in 2022 and bringing a lot of expectations with him in 2023.

New York signed Justin Verlander to pair with Max Scherzer in the rotation, but the Mets could not get things in gear. The team finished 75-87 with neither star pitcher on the team at the end of the season.

The Mets will face a few tough decisions in the offseason when it comes to how their roster will look.

Craig Counsell was reportedly in the mix for the Mets job given that former Milwaukee Brewers executive David Stearns was hired as the Mets’ president of baseball operations. It is unclear where Counsell will manage in 2023.

Earlier Monday, the Cleveland Guardians hired Stephen Vogt as their next manager.