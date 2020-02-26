Mets minor leaguer Tim Tebow hits first home run in spring training game

New York Mets minor league outfielder Tim Tebow hit a home run Tuesday during a spring training game against the Detroit Tigers.

Tebow hit the two-run home run off of Tigers pitcher Alex Wilson in the sixth inning of their contest. Detroit still picked up the win over New York, 9-6.

It was Tebow’s first hit in the four games he has appeared in with the Mets so far this spring training and his first home run of any kind since July 5 with Triple-A Syracuse.

“I feel like I am seeing the ball pretty well besides my first at-bat of the spring when I was super-aggressive,” Tebow said, according to the New York Post. “After that I feel like I have been seeing it, three walks, so trying to see more pitches and the home run today, really had a chance to work that count and try to see some too. I am just trying to improve a little bit every day.”

Tebow is trying to make the major league roster for the first time in his career. His last few seasons in the organization have ended because of an injury. The former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner has reiterated his desire to play baseball and to continue his path to The Show.

He told reporters at spring training last week he had “some communication” with the XFL about joining the upstart football league but decided to stick to the diamond over the gridiron.

“I think there needs to be a place for a lot of players that are really good, and should and could be playing in the NFL, and are better than a lot of NFL players,” he said, according to SNY. “There's a chance they're going to be seen. So I think it's awesome, and I think it's good for a lot of guys that are going to get a spot on an NFL roster because they're going to show a team they're worth it. But for me, this is what I wanted to do and pursue it, and be all in.”

In four seasons with the Mets, Tebow has hit .222 with 18 home runs and a .631 OPS.