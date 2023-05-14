Expand / Collapse search
New York Mets
Published

Mets rookie pens heartfelt message to mom on Mother's Day equipment: 'Today is for YOU'

MLB has celebrated Mother's Day since 2006

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Throughout Major League Baseball, players are donning pink bats and other equipment, and logos on their caps are pink in honor of Mother’s Day.

But a New York Mets rookie took the celebration a step further.

Not only was Brett Baty rocking pink from head to toe, but he also wrote a heartfelt message to his mother on his equipment.

Brett Baty

Brett Baty of the New York Mets plays third base against the Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 10, 2023, in Cincinnati. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Baty wrote the sentiment in black sharpie on the straps of his shin guard in the first game of the Mets’ doubleheader.

"Mom, today is for YOU," the first sentence reads.

Baty wanted to "show you how much I love you," adding "what I am today, is because of you."

"Today we celebrate you. I love you!" Baty concluded the message.

The pink seen throughout the day is in honor of breast cancer awareness, an initiative that began in 2006.

It first started with simply bats, but has since stretched to jerseys and other pieces of the uniform sporting pink, and now letters to Mom.

Brett Baty rounding bases

Brett Baty of the New York Mets singles against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field on May 7, 2023, in Queens. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Baty played in his first Mother’s Day MLB game (he went 2-for-4) after being a first-round selection in 2019. He made his MLB debut last year but has turned into the team’s everyday third baseman.

Brett Baty after single

Brett Baty of the Mets in action against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field on May 5, 2023, in New York City. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Mets lost their first game on Sunday, 3-2, and will look for redemption with the 4:35 p.m. first pitch in game two.