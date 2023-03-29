Expand / Collapse search
New York Mets
Published

Mets NLCS hero signs with MLB partner league team

Murphy was a three-time All-Star as well as the 2015 NLCS MVP

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Daniel Murphy hit four home runs and batted .529 with a 1.850 OPS in the 2015 National League Championship Series against the Chicago Cubs, lifting the New York Mets to the World series.

Nearly eight years later, the former Mets infielder will be suiting up for a different team, and one that is not exactly in Major League Baseball.

Daniel Murphy, #9 of the Colorado Rockies, reacts during the eighth inning towards Robinson Cano, #24 of the New York Mets, at Citi Field on June 8, 2019 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

Murphy on Wednesday signed a deal with the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. The Atlantic League is a professional partner league of MLB.

"This game is part of my soul, and my passion for playing grew as great as ever when I discovered certain things that I believe will enable me to be productive on the field again," the 37-year-old said in a news release. "I am immensely grateful to Mr. Boulton, Wally Backman and Michael Pfaff for allowing me to live my dream for a second time."

Daniel Murphy, #28 of the New York Mets, rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run in the eighth inning against Fernando Rodney, #57 of the Chicago Cubs, during game four of the 2015 MLB National League Championship Series at Wrigley Field on Oct. 21, 2015 in Chicago.

"Competing before the New York fans is an enormous privilege, and I hope that my effort and performance reflect how honored I am to do so. The sincerest thanks from my family and I to the Long Island Ducks for this chance at a new adventure."

The Atlantic League was first formed in 1998. The Ducks joined in 2000 and have been mainstays ever since. The team has won four championships with the last one coming in 2019.

Daniel Murphy, #28 of the New York Mets, celebrates after hitting a two run home run in the eighth inning against Fernando Rodney, #57 of the Chicago Cubs, during game four of the 2015 MLB National League Championship Series at Wrigley Field on Oct. 21, 2015 in Chicago.

Murphy, who last played for the Colorado Rockies in 2020, is far from the first former major league star to join the Ducks or the Atlantic League in general.

Dontrelle Willis, Rich Hill, Eric Gagne, Ian Snell and Ben Broussard are some of the former MLB players who have played for the Ducks.

NLCS MVP Daniel Murphy, #28 of the New York Mets, speaks during a press conference after defeating the Chicago Cubs in game four of the 2015 MLB National League Championship Series at Wrigley Field on Oct. 21, 2015 in Chicago.

Murphy hit .296 with a .796 OPS with 138 home runs in 1,452 career games. He was at that 2015 NLCS MVP as well as a three-time All-Star.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.