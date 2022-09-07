Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Mets
Published

Mets’ Max Scherzer to IL as Braves tie New York atop NL East

Atlanta tied New York for first place in the NL East Tuesday night

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A day after the Mets lost their lead in the National League East, New York will be without one of their two aces for at least the next two weeks. 

On Wednesday, the Mets placed three-time CY Young winner Max Scherzer on the 15-day IL – retroactive to Sept. 4 – with irritation to his left oblique. 

Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in New York.

Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Scherzer missed nearly seven weeks earlier this season with an injury to his left oblique but told reporters that the setback is not as severe. 

TIGERS’ KODY CLEMENS GETS SHOHEI OHTANI TO SIGN BALL AFTER STRIKING OUT ANGELS STAR

"This is days not weeks," Scherzer said on Wednesday, according to the New York Post. "This is not a significant injury."

"Honestly it just feels achy. That is the way I described it, just that my left side feels achy. It’s not a strain. I don’t have one specific spot I can point to where, ‘that hurts.’ It’s just general fatigue on the whole left side."

Max Scherzer of the Mets in action against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field on Aug. 28, 2022, in New York City.

Max Scherzer of the Mets in action against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field on Aug. 28, 2022, in New York City. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Scherzer initially injured his oblique during New York’s May 18th game against the St. Louis Cardinals. He returned to the team in early July and has a 4-3 record in 12 starts since. On the season, Scherzer is 9-4 with a 2.26 ERA in 127.2 innings. 

BREWERS’ CHRISTIAN YELICH HITS LONGEST HOME RUN OF SEASON, TRAVELING AT 499 FEET

Max Scherzer of the New York Mets pitches against the Braves, July 11, 2022, in Atlanta.

Max Scherzer of the New York Mets pitches against the Braves, July 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

"The first time when I did this I had one specific spot," Scherzer added. "That’s not what this is and so that is the good in this. I have communicated my symptoms and we kind of had conflicting symptoms throughout the game, I felt fatigued. I was throwing the ball well and I have no regrets on how I handled the situation."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The injury comes at a terrible time for the Mets, which have lost three games in a row and have blown a double-digit lead in the NL East. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.