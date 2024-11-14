Megan Rapinoe says Democratic Party 'missed the mark on some things' in election loss

Donald Trump’s election victory has turned the Democratic Party on its head, and many party loyalists are asking elected officials to reevaluate ahead of 2028.

Former USWNT soccer player Megan Rapinoe is one of them.

On the latest episode of the "A Touch More" podcast with Sue Bird, the couple reacted to Vice President Kamala Harris' loss. Rapinoe said she felt "overwhelmed" by the idea of another Trump presidency but added that the loss signals the need for reflection within the Democratic Party.

"Obviously, the Democratic Party missed the mark on some things, and we need to look at that really honestly in the coming months, weeks and years to try to have this message and this party resonate with more people than is resonating with the other side, which did not happen this time."

One of the issues that has been hotly debated in the days after the election has been the left’s effort to champion transgender inclusion in women’s sports.

Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton recently came under fire for his comments speaking out against the left’s stance, which has prompted calls for his resignation.

DEM REP SETH MOULTON'S COMMENTS AGAINST TRANS ATHLETES PROMPT PRO-TRANS RALLY AGAINST HIM IN HOMETOWN

"Democrats spend way too much time trying not to offend anyone rather than being brutally honest about the challenges many Americans face," he said in an interview with The New York Times. "I have two little girls. I don’t want them getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete, but, as a Democrat, I’m supposed to be afraid to say that.

"I stand firmly in my belief for the need for competitive women's sports to put limits on the participation of those with the unfair physical advantages that come with being born male," his statement said. "I am also a strong supporter of the civil rights of all Americans, including transgender rights.

"I will fight, as I always have, for the rights and safety of all citizens. These two ideas are not mutually exclusive, and we can even disagree on them. Yet there are many who, shouting from the extreme left corners of social media, believe I have failed the unspoken Democratic Party purity test."

Rapinoe did not clarify what areas she believed the Dems "missed the mark" on, but she did express her concern for the transgender community under Trump’s administration.

"I think that I feel not so much personally scared because I think that we live in very progressive places. We’re unbelievably privileged in our place in the world and life and financially and all of these things, but I think that fear extends to just people in general that will be really affected. I’m thinking of all my trans friends and people that I know and trans kids.

"I’m thinking about the potential of mass deportations if that is going to happen and just like the general chaos that’s going to be sown is really overwhelming."