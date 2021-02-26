McKayla Maroney, former Olympic gold medalist, checks into ER for 'severe pain'

Former U.S. Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney revealed Thursday she checked into an emergency room after suffering from "severe pain."

Maroney, the 25-year-old gold medalist, posted the update on her Instagram Stories. She said she started feeling bad on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Tuesday I was throwing up all day, with severe pain in my back and stomach. Had to come to ER at 3am because pain kept getting worse, and I couldn't stop throwing up. Just got my CT scan back. I have a few kidney stones," she wrote on her feed while it appeared she was in a hospital bed.

She gave another update later Thursday, saying nothing much has changed and she was just trying to manage the pain the best she could.

Maroney was among those who accused serial sexual abuser Larry Nassar of improper conduct. Earlier this month, she hit out at USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee for taking "zero responsibility" in the Nassar scandal.

EX-USA GYMNASTICS COACH JOHN GEDDERT'S SUICIDE WAS AN 'ESCAPE FROM JUSTICE': FORMER GYMNAST

"I was minor and molested twice a day under their care, in Texas, Tokyo, London, and Belgium while winning THEM Gold medals! I’M SO TIRED OF TALK. Give these women justice," she wrote.

"I really shouldn’t have to keep bringing up this dark part of my life, & making it so public, just to help push these organizations to bring justice to the hundreds of women they let down. I want to heal from this, but change can’t happen without accountability."

Nassar was convicted of sexually abusing minors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Maroney has not spoken out about John Geddert, the former USA Gymnastics coach who was accused of several crimes Thursday before his suicide. Geddert coached the 2012 gold medal team, which Maroney was a part of.