McCutchen gets 2nd spring hit, a solo homer, in Pirates win

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) Andrew McCutchen got just his second hit of the spring - a long solo home run - and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 4-3 victory against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

Leading off the fourth inning, McCutchen ripped a line drive to left off Rays right-hander Jake Odorizzi. It was McCutchen's second hit in 15 plate appearances.

Odorizzi gave up three hits, walked two and struck out three in 3 1/3 innings.

The Pirates scored three runs in the eighth with Gift Ngoepe's two-out, RBI single giving them the lead.

Taylor Motter, a Rays infielder prospect who hit 14 homers last season at Triple-A Durham, tied the game in the bottom of the fourth with a blast off Tony Watson. In the sixth, Motter's two-out double scored Curt Casali.

Pirates right-hander Juan Nicasio worked three scoreless innings, giving up three hits, one walk and striking out three.