Max Verstappen wins 4th straight F1 world championship as George Russell wins Las Vegas Grand Prix

Russell and his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton finished at the top

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
F1 drivers zoom down the straightaway at the Las Vegas Grand Prix Video

F1 drivers zoom down the straightaway at the Las Vegas Grand Prix

The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix gets underway as drivers zip past fans.

LAS VEGAS – Saturday night was all right for Max Verstappen.

The Red Bull racer finished in fifth place at the Las Vegas Grand Prix and it was enough to capture his fourth consecutive Formula 1 World Championship

He needed to finish ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris to pick up the title win and did just that. Norris was in sixth place.

Max Verstappen drives past Paris

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, drives the course during qualifying for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas.  (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

It was far from the easiest weekend for Verstappen. Red Bull made a mistake adjusting his rear wing and data showed his vehicle was running slower than Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton on the straightaways. While Russell captured the pole, Verstappen was able to get enough out of the car to start in fifth. He only needed to score three more points than Norris to clinch the world championship. Norris qualified sixth.

Mercedes was clearly quicker. Russell won the race. It was his second win of the season. Hamilton finished right behind him while Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz picked up a podium spot in third place.

George Russell wins in Vegas

Mercedes driver George Russell, of Britain, celebrates are winning the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas.  (AP Photo/Matt York)

Verstappen tied Sebastian Vettel, Juan Manuel Fangio and Hamilton with four consecutive titles. Michael Schumacher won five straight from 2000 to 2004.

Schumacher and Hamilton each have the most world titles with seven in total. Fangio has five and Verstappen is tied with Vettel and Alain Prost with four.

Max Verstappen talks to reporters

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, prepares to race before the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas.  (AP Photo/John Locher)

Las Vegas Grand Prix racers had to battle a weekend of cold weather and the wind. Drivers were slipping and sliding all over the place through the first three practices. But picked up the pace in qualifying with the only mistake coming from Franco Colapinto, who suffered a crash in Q2. 

Aside from Pierre Gasly’s disappointing night on Saturday, the race was run clean.

The F1 schedule still has two races on its docket, the Qatar Grand Prix and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with the constructors’ championship up for grabs.

Ferrari drivers Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished third and fourth, with McLaren’s Norris and Oscar Piastri finishing sixth and seventh.

Max Verstappen in Sphere

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, drives the course during qualifying for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas.  (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

McLaren entered the weekend 36 points ahead of Ferrari in the constructors’ standings. After the Las Vegas result, McLaren will be up 24 points going into Qatar (608 points to Ferrari’s 584).

