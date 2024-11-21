McLaren's Zak Brown talks mentality in tight race for F1 constructors' championship

The McLaren Formula 1 Racing Team entered the Las Vegas Grand Prix in first place in the Constructors' Championship standings, hoping to win their first title since 1998.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have both proven to be formidable forces on the racetrack throughout the entire season and hold a narrow lead over Ferrari and Red Bull. A 1-2 finish for the McLaren drivers will help the team get ever closer to that title.

However, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown made clear on Thursday he is taking it one step at a time. He spoke to the media as he touted the team’s partnership with Mastercard.

"I think we have a good chance," he said. "Ferrari may be the team to beat this weekend. I think we’ve got a very strong race car with two awesome racing drivers. It’s a little bit of a home race for me – not necessarily from Las Vegas, it’s my home country. So, for me, it feels a little bit more special.

"It’s a fantastic venue, of course. It’s our first race together with (the Mastercard) brand on our race car. It’s very exciting. We have a tremendous amount of support, and we’re counting down to race weekend. For me, if we can win this race or extend our Constructors' lead, it would be a successful weekend."

Norris is also driving in hopes of staying alive for a world championship. A win for Norris would keep him alive in the title fight with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen for at least one more race.

What cannot happen is a similar result as last year’s Las Vegas race. Norris retired after two laps, and Piastri worked his way up from 18th to a 10th-place finish.

Brown said he felt good about how the team came together this season and worked hard to put them in the race for a title.

"I feel good about where McLaren are at the moment. I think the men and women at McLaren have done an awesome job in every aspect of the racing team. We’ve obviously developed a very good race car," Brown said, touting every department from finance to human resources in making sure everyone has kept their eye on the ball through the season, putting in the work and the hours to make the team as successful as it has been.

"I feel great where we are. It’s high stress because we haven’t been here (in this position to win a Constructors' Championship) since 1998. Thirty-six points in the lead can evaporate in one race weekend. We got Ferrari who could easily finish first and second. Anything can happen in a street race as we saw in Brazil."

Brown said, even with the fans who have come up to him thinking it is a forgone conclusion that McLaren has won the Constructors' Championship, he wanted to make clear it ain’t over ‘til it’s over.

"I think the minute you think you’ve done it before you’re in the end zone is a big mistake to make. So, feel good about where we are, but we’ve very focused, and we’re not going to celebrate until, hopefully, we have the right to celebrate."