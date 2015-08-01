Mavs sign free-agent forward Jeremy Evans

DALLAS (AP) -- The Dallas Mavericks signed free-agent forward Jeremy Evans on Friday.

The 2012 slam dunk champion at All-Star weekend averaged 3.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in five seasons with the Utah Jazz. He played in 219 games, making seven starts.

The 6-foot-9 Evans was a late second-round pick by Utah in 2010. He's the career blocks leader at Western Kentucky with 224.

Evans will be in a mix of backups that is likely to include Charlie Villanueva and Dwight Powell, a pair of returning players.