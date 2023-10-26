Mavericks' Luka Doncic explains postgame interview F-Bomb: 'In Slovenia that's not cussing'

Four-time NBA All-Star Luka Doncic's triple-double helped lift the Dallas Mavericks to a victory in the team's season opener on Wednesday night.

Doncic made some big shots late in the game, and his strong performance spoiled Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama's NBA regular season debut as San Antonio suffered a 119-126 loss.

After the game, Doncic heaped praise on a certain rookie who made his debut on Wednesday — albeit his wasn't referencing Wembanyama. Instead, Doncic lauded Mavericks rookie Dereck Lively II during a televised postgame interview.

But Doncic turned some heads when he let some colorful language slip when he spoke about Lively's performance.

"He didn’t seem like he was nervous, he played f---ing amazing," Doncic said about Lively during his post-game interview on ESPN. Lively, the No. 11 overall draft pick, finished Wednesday's game with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Doncic seemed to quickly realize what he had let slip and apologized. "Sorry, sorry . . . I'm tired," the Mavericks star said.

The 2019 NBA Rookie of the Year later spoke to reporters in a press conference setting, where he attempted to further explain his use of the f-bomb.

"Look, in Slovenia that’s not cussing, really, we say these words for good morning," Doncic said with a grin.

Wembanyama played 23 minutes in his NBA debut, scoring 15 points and recording two assists. His stat line was the same as Spurs legend Tim Duncan's first game.

In Duncan's 1997 debut game, he also finished with 15 points and two assists.

The Mavericks will play their home opener against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. The Spurs will remain at home for their second game of the season to take on the Houston Rockets.